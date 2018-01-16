Memphis woman's car stolen as she's pumping air in tire

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman gets her car stolen as she pumped air into her tires at a local convenience store.

The incident happened at the Q Mart located at 1651 Getwell Rd.

We have the surveillance video to prove it. You can see it below.

FOX13 takes a closer look at what happened last Thursday night and talk to the woman who is now a victim. Also, hear why she is concerned for the the kids who took her car.

"I just want my car back so I can get up. I work two jobs, so I need to get up and go to work and provide for myself," sighed Tabitha Todd.

Todd said she felt safe when she stopped at the Q Mart to put air in the tire of her 2013 Silver Nissan Rogue.

Trending stories:

"I left my daughter in the car with the car running and so it started to rain very hard and she stepped out of the car with the car and umbrella. So, I wouldn't get wet," remembered Todd. "I didn't know what to do. I was completely stunned at the fact when I saw this young man in my driver seat about to pull off. I just didn't know what to do," Todd told FOX13.

Todd said she is a familiar face in the neighborhood. After Crime tracking the area, we also found that car thefts are familiar as well. With 18 cars stolen within the last 30 days within a one-mile radius of the Q-Mart, Todd said her concern wavers between her car and the futures of kids who took it.

"The idea that those kids were willing to put their lives in jeopardy like that just to steal a car? That's concerning for me," she said.

Todd has not heard from police, and she is praying that her car is returned so life as she knows it can continue. If not, she wants who ever stole her car to know one thing.

"You have really hurt some people's lives and actually just put a damper on some very big things."

Once again, Ms. Todd is actively looking for a Silver 2013 Nissan Rogue. She works 2 jobs and needs transportation to not just work, but to live.

If you know anything about this crime or have seen that 2013 Silver Nissan Rogue, you are asked to call police.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.