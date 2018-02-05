  • Memphis woman's laptop with precious memories stolen

    A Memphis woman is asking for the help of Facebook to get a message out to whoever stole her laptop. 

    According to the Facebook post, Katrina Dose left work on Friday and discovered her car was broken into. 

    The criminal smashed the windows and stole a laptop and multiple credit cards. 

    "I felt violated financially, physically, and emotionally," Dose said. However, the materials goods are not the reason why she took to social media-- her post

     receiving hundreds of comments and more than 2,000 shares. 

    It was the memories stored on the hard drive, photos of her baby boy that died. 

    "My window can be replaced. My bank cards can be replaced, but those photos... HIS precious photos... I really need them back," Dose said. 

