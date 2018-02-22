Memphis Zoo holding 2-day job fair

Want to work at the zoo?
Lancer Hospitality, who handles the food at the Memphis Zoo, is hiring 75 people. The jobs include cashiers, runners, cooks, and dishwashers.
It is taking place at Cathouse Cafe.
Interviews will be help on Thursday, February 22 3-5 p.m. and Friday, February 23 3-5 p.m.
They ask applicants to please wear appropriate interview attire.
For more information, contact Carmen Paige at 901-333-6784 or email: cpaige@lancercatering.com
