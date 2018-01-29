Memphis Zoo hosting job fair

Are you looking for a job? The Memphis Zoo is looking to hire.
The Memphis Zoo is hosting a job fair to recruit seasonal employees on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. They are seeking outgoing, friendly, customer service oriented employees for seasonal opportunities in Rides, Seasonal Exhibits, Guest Services/Parking, Lifeguards, Retail, and Front Gate Admissions.
The dates of the jobs will range from February – June and positions may continue through December.
Bring your resume and come prepared to wow us as you meet with our managers for on-site interviews, the Memphis Zoo told FOX13.
If you want to complete an on-line application prior to attending the job fair, click here.
