Memphis Zoo hosting job fair

    Are you looking for a job? The Memphis Zoo is looking to hire. 

    The Memphis Zoo is hosting a job fair to recruit seasonal employees on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. They are seeking outgoing, friendly, customer service oriented employees for seasonal opportunities in Rides, Seasonal Exhibits, Guest Services/Parking, Lifeguards, Retail, and Front Gate Admissions.

    The dates of the jobs will range from February – June and positions may continue through December.

    Bring your resume and come prepared to wow us as you meet with our managers for on-site interviews, the Memphis Zoo told FOX13. 

    If you want to complete an on-line application prior to attending the job fair, click here.

