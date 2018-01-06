Men charged in murder where Memphis man was found naked, beaten and tied up

0

Two suspects have been charged in the murder of a Memphis man who found dead, naked and bound behind a local office complex.

Robert Glidden was found dead on July 31. Nicholas Waugh and Eric Curry are accused in his killing.

Waugh was named in a police affidavit obtained by FOX13. Curry was not, but investigators did refer to “another male” suspect with Waugh, and Curry was charged with the crime.

When police responded to an office building in the 2100 block of Business Center, they found the lifeless body of Glidden near a dumpster and drainage pond. He was naked and appeared to have suffered injuries to his entire body, with the most severe damage to his head, face, wrist, knee, and private areas, according to a police report.

Investigators also said Glidden’s body was “restrained” with several items binding his wrist, mouth, neck and face.

Police spoke to several witnesses. Through the investigation, MPD learned Nicholas Waugh and “another male” were with Glidden, inside the victim’s car, at a home on Timberdale on July 31.

According to the police report, the victim was tied up in the front passenger’s seat.

Police said Waugh and the other man brutally beat Glidden with their hands, feet, handguns and a taser. The victim was dragged into the home, where the assault continued “for an extended period of time.”

Glidden was stripped of his clothes inside the home, according to the arrest affidavit. While being beaten, the suspects demanded the victim give them his PIN code for bank and credit cards.

Police said the suspects then put Glidden’s body back in the car, where they continued to attack him and demand the PIN number. At one point, the car stopped and the victim was forced into the trunk.

The suspects went to an ATM and withdrew $200 and then checked into a hotel, according to the affidavit. A short time later, police said Waugh was asked where Glidden was and he replied, “I threw him out in a drainage ditch.”

Nicholas Waugh and Eric Turner are charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, first degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping.

