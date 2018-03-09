Mentally challenged victim was raped for 6 years, police say

TRUMANN, Ark. - Trumann Police arrested a man who allegedly raped a mentally challenged victim for several years, according to their official Facebook page.
Charles Lee Ernest is charged with forcible rape.
Police said the alleged acts involved a mentally challenged victim. The sexual abuse occurred over a span of approximately six years.
Ernest is being held on $250,000 bond.
No further information was provided by police.
