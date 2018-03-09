  • Mentally challenged victim was raped for 6 years, police say

    TRUMANN, Ark. - Trumann Police arrested a man who allegedly raped a mentally challenged victim for several years, according to their official Facebook page. 

    Charles Lee Ernest is charged with forcible rape.

    Police said the alleged acts involved a mentally challenged victim.  The sexual abuse occurred over a span of approximately six years. 

    Ernest is being held on $250,000 bond.

    No further information was provided by police.

