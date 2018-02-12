MFD battles early morning house fire

Memphis Fire Department is battling a house fire in Orange Mound.
Heavy smoke and flames were seen on the 2600 block of Carnes Avenue.
A neighbor of the house told FOX13 the house has been vacant for several years.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
