  • MFD battles early morning house fire

    Memphis Fire Department is battling a house fire in Orange Mound. 

    Heavy smoke and flames were seen on the 2600 block of Carnes Avenue. 

    A neighbor of the house told FOX13 the house has been vacant for several years. 

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

