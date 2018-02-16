MFD battling fire at Memphis Collision Repair Center

Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at an auto repair store.
The call came in just before 10:50 a.m. Fire crews were immediately dispatched to Memphis Collision Repair Center on the 2400 block of Chiswood.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about this breaking story and will update you online with the latest information as it becomes available.
