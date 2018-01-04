MFD: Crews respond to overnight apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Central Gardens early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Saint Augustine Square at 12:45 that morning.
The fire was under control by 1:07 that morning.
According to MFD, 17 pieces of fire equipment was used and 39 emergency response personnel were called to the scene.
Investigators determined the residence did not have a working smoke alarm. Two units in the building sustained smoke, fire and water damage.
About $30,000 in total damage was done to the building and $10,000 in contents.
A faulty wall replacement in the bedroom was determined to be the origin and cause of the fire.
MFD urges everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in your home. You should check your smoke alarms once a month and change the battery when you change your clocks.
