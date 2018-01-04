  • MFD: Crews respond to overnight apartment fire

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Central Gardens early Thursday morning.

    Crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Saint Augustine Square at 12:45 that morning.

    The fire was under control by 1:07 that morning.

    According to MFD, 17 pieces of fire equipment was used and 39 emergency response personnel were called to the scene.

    Investigators determined the residence did not have a working smoke alarm. Two units in the building sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

    About $30,000 in total damage was done to the building and $10,000 in contents.

    A faulty wall replacement in the bedroom was determined to be the origin and cause of the fire.

    MFD urges everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in your home. You should check your smoke alarms once a month and change the battery when you change your clocks.

