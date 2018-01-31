MFD investigating Frayser church fire

Memphis Fire Department is working to learn what caused an early moving house fire.
Firefighters were called to the Greater Praise Cathedral Church at the corner of Frayser Boulevard and Millington Road.
There were no injuries reported.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you on-air and online as new information comes available.
