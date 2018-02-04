MFD: Person jumps from second story to escape apartment fire

Memphis fire is working to learn what caused an apartment complex fire.
MFD was called to the 2500 block of Holly Hedge Drive Saturday evening.
According to Memphis Fire Department, 'several' families are now without a home.
There were no burn injuries, however, one person was hurt when they jumped from the second story of the apartment complex.
