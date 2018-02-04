  • MFD: Person jumps from second story to escape apartment fire

    Updated:

    Memphis fire is working to learn what caused an apartment complex fire. 

    MFD was called to the 2500 block of Holly Hedge Drive Saturday evening. 

    Trending stories:

    According to Memphis Fire Department, 'several' families are now without a home. 

    There were no burn injuries, however, one person was hurt when they jumped from the second story of the apartment complex. 

    Tune into FOX13 News at 9 tonight for all the information on this developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: