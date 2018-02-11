MFD responds to apartment fire, possibly caused by hoverboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a fire call at the Trails at Mt. Moriah Apartments Saturday morning.
Investigators were called to the 6400 block of Moriah Run in Hickory Hill.
MFD made the scene at 10:41 that morning.
Officials on the scene told FOX13 the fire was possibly caused by a hoverboard inside one of the apartments.
Everyone inside the apartment made it out ok, according to MFD on the scene.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
