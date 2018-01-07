MFD responds to house fire in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5600 block of Maple Tree Dr. in Hickory Hill.
Investigators said the fire started around 6:00 Sunday morning.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Crews are still investigating the scene.
We will keep you updated on this situation once information is available.
