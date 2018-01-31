MFD responds to Parkway Village shooting

The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a shooting in Parkway Village.
It happened on the 2800 block of Knightway Cove.
One person was shot, however, we do not know his or her condition.
We have reached out to the Memphis Police Department to see if there is any suspect information available.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: 2 dead after North Mississippi crash
- Billy Turner, man charged in Lorenzen Wright's murder, pleads not guilty on all charges
- Popular Lakeland golf course on the verge of being sold to make way for residential housing
- Teen may have been groomed and lured into sex trafficking
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on-air and online as new information becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}