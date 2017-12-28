Mid-South Chick-fil-A's good deed goes viral

A local Chick-fil-A's small gesture is going viral for all the right reasons.
Eryn Lynn Hackett Fisher took her daughter Mary Lynn, who has Down Syndrome, to the restaurant on Poplar and Ridgeway.
According to her Facebook post, a manager took her behind the counter and let her help.
A small gesture that had Mary Lynn grinning from ear-to-ear.
'That man has no idea what he's started." Fisher said. "She's convinced she's going back to work on Saturday."
Since being posted, thousands of people have liked the posts, and hundred have shared it.
