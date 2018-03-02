Mid-South family to compete on Family Feud

A Mid-South family could win big. And by big, we mean $100,000.
The Rose family is going to compete on Family Feud.
They were selected from more than 1,000 online applicants to audition in person.
When they arrived, they played a mock version of the game. After multiple interviews, and meetings with producers, the waiting game began. Last week, they were contacted and told they had been selected to compete.
The Roses, Jeff and Nancy, live in Arlington and own an Orange Theory business in Lakeland. They chose to all wear orange at the audition to support their members.
Their son, Kyle Rose, daughter, Kaitlyn Ambuehl, and her husband Josh Ambuehl will also be competing.
While it is not clear when the show will air on FOX13, Kaitlyn said they hope to tape the show sometime in June and July.
Reruns of the are shown on GSN-Game Show Network.. The family has the opportunity to win $20,000 per game/show and a maximum of $100,000 and a brand new car.
Good luck!
