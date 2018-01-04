Mid-South father sentenced to 25 years after 3-month-old suffered fractured skull

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South father was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated child neglect. Officials told FOX13 his 3-month-old son suffered a fractured skull.
Jason Doty, 46, was also sentenced to four years for reckless aggravated assault.
Investigators said the incident took place March 30, 2015 in the 4500 block of Amboy Rd. near Cherry Rd. and Quince.
Doty told officers the baby fell off a changing table onto the hardwood floor, but doctors testified that the boy's injures could not have been caused by a fall.
A doctor told investigators the injures were caused by blunt forced trauma to the head, not consistent with a fall.
An ophthalmologist, said retinal hemorrhages in the child's eyes were caused by child abuse.
