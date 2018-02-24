0 Mid-South homeowners, bracing for Saturday night storms

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Tonight, many homeowners are bracing for Saturday nights storm that could leave them with fallen tree limbs and branches.

Cleaning up the debris will take time and the response may not be as quick as you’d like.

FOX13 called Memphis and three other municipalities to find out their policy for storm debris collection.

In Memphis, homeowners are asked to put the limbs and trees to the curb and then call 3-1-1. Work crews can take up three weeks to remove the debris.

In Germantown, homeowners should put the debris in plastic bags or cut the limbs down to six feet or less and put them out on the curb.

According to Jessica Comas of the City of Germantown, work crews “will pick up 10 cubic yards, or approximately fifty 35-gallon bags, of yard debris per week. Yard debris that is not placed in a Waste Pro provided cart must be contained in clear 35-gallon plastic bags weighing less than 50 pounds.”

If there is a lot of debris, homeowners can buy a 95-gallon cart for $75.00 said Comas.

In Arlington, FOX13 discovered if homeowners “can get it to the curb and our solid waste contractor can pick it up with their claw truck,” said Terry Perkins of the Arlington Depart of Public Works.

If the storm damage is wide spread then the town will bring in private contractors especially to clear the streets.

All three local governments have one thing in common. If a contractor does the work, then it is the contractors job to haul the debris to the landfill.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office in Memphis told me, it is important for you write down your case number if you call 3-1-1, in case the pickup takes longer than expected.

