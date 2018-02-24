Mid-South investigators digging for clues, skeletal remains found

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Investigators are digging for clues after skeletal remains were found on East Holmes Rd. Thursday afternoon, according to MPD.
Southaven Police requested assistance from the Memphis Police Department when skeletal remains were found on the east side of Swinnea, south of East Holmes Rd.
When Memphis Police arrived on the scene they did locate human remains.
Officers told FOX13 the cause of death is not determined and no identity has been made at this point.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
