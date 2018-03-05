Mid-South man shows off on social media, ends up target of major bust

Deputies in an Arkansas town found a drugs, guns, and cash inside a home when they executed a search warrant, and it all started with a man’s posts on social media.
Andy Tacker, 22, was arrested after deputies raided his Howard Road home in Tyronza, Ark. He is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance –Marijuana- with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Methamphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Marijuana, and Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms – along with other charges that are pending.
An investigation was launched after someone who lived in the home sold a stolen gun to a local pawn shop. Tacker was identified as the suspect.
Tacker was also connected to illicit activity through his social media. According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, he often posted pictures with guns, drugs, and money.
When deputies searched Tacker’s home, they found a Century Arms RAS74, 7.62 carbine rifle with a 50-round drum magazine and a 30-round magazine, a Masterpiece Arms MPA30T pistol with weapon mounted light and two 30-round magazines. They also seized drugs, drug paraphernalia used for meth and marijuana, and $510.00 in cash
