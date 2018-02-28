0 Mid-South parents on edge after gun is brought to school, threat written on wall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A student at Germantown High School is expected to be okay, while another student has been disciplined after an incident involving a BB gun.

RELATED: Germantown High student accidentally shoots another student with BB gun

The incident has parents on edge especially after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Trending stories:

The student fired the BB Gun into the air and the pellet bounced off of a wall and struck another student, but as you can imagine, parents were extremely concerned, forcing the principal to leave the parents a voice message.

"I know these kinds of situations can easily lead to rumors and cause concerns for families, so I thought it was important for you to hear directly from me," Principal Barbara Harmon said to parents in the mass voice message.

She also explained how the student was disciplined and talked about the high standards the school has for conduct and character and asked the parents for help in reminding students about appropriate school behavior.

Other schools have also reported concerning behavior by students. Last Friday, the principal at Christian Brothers High School alerted police that someone had written, "School Shooting 2/27/18 I bet you won't," on a boys restroom door. Parents were emailed about that concern.

In Collierville, at least 2 campuses had students behaving in a way that was deemed potentially threatening by school administrators. Both cases were reported to an adult by students and in both cases were resolved with disciplinary action.

In each situation, law enforcement was involved, each school being proactive, showing a zero tolerance for any behavior that could be potentially threatening to others.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.