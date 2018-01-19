  • Mid-South plumbing companies getting slammed post-freezing temps

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mid-South plumbing companies have been getting slammed with calls.

    Now that the 'Big Thaw' has hit the Mid-South, pipes are flooding homes after bursting during the freeze.

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13's Tom Dees talking with plumbers about what they recommend to stop the pipes from bursting again, tonight on FOX13 News. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories