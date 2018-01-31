Mid-South police officer accused of sending indecent pictures to child

SENATOBIA, Miss. - Senatobia police officer Arthur Avant was a D.A.R.E. officer for almost two decades working closely with kids. In December, The Senatobia Board of Alderman fired him.
The same night Avant was fired, an anonymous letter was released, claiming Avant was doing the unthinkable with children.
Senatobia resident, Laquita Jackson told FOX13 she knows the former D.A.R.E. officer.
"I don't know what they have him accused of or what's going on. He has always been a nice guy, and the kids love him," Jackson said.
In the letter, the accuser claims Avant trained young girls, and then took advantage of them.
The writer claims Avant sent inappropriate pictures of himself to a child. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told us even before the letter showed up, his department was investigating a claim against Avant.
Mayor Alan Callicott told us he believes the city moved too fast to fire Avant because he hasn't been charged with a crime.
"Let's investigate. Let's see if there is something of substance that is out there. My position was I wanted us to do a little more homework," Callicott said.
In the meantime, Avant’s D.A.R.E. car sits in the police department parking lot with his name still on it. Some in Senatobia believe Avant has been attacked because he is popular.
We have reached out to both Arthur Avant and to the Senatobia board. We are waiting to hear back.
