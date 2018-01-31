Mid-South representative unharmed after GOP train accident

A Mid-South representative was onboard the train that collided with a garbage truck.
I was on the train heading to the GOP conference meeting when the collision occurred. I am okay, and security and doctors are on board. I am praying for those who may be seriously injured.— Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) January 31, 2018
Rep. David Kustoff what traveling to West Virginia for the GOP annual retreat.
>> Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck
