0 Mid-South schools reviewing policies concerning active shooter situations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Many schools here in the Mid-South are now reviewing their policies concerning active shooter situations.

We know Shelby County Schools and DeSoto County schools train regularly for these situations, but what about the school resource officers?

FOX13's Marius Payton spoke with the commander of Shelby County School Resource Officers and learned that they ARE prepared for situations like this. 60 school resource officers patrol the inside and grounds for schools in the area. We have learned they are ready to act and wait for nothing if and when an active shooter steps on campus.

"I think everybody knows that we have a large spectrum of very violent events that can take place at any given time," said Bob Nations, Shelby County Director, Office of Preparedness.

It's a situation that has played out much too many times on U.S. school campuses; 290 times since 2013.

Schools in the Mid-South are not immune to the violence, and neither are the school resource officers who patrol them.

"We have specialized units that will train maybe more frequently than other more routine units, but everybody has to refresh during our in-service days," Nations said.

That's 60 officers trained to stop any incident before it escalates from school fights to active shooter situations. One officer, per school trained to act now.

"There's no waiting. So specifically addressing our SROs they are commission deputies just like if they were out on the road patrol," he added.

But when time is of the essence, back up could be minutes away and the damage and lives taken by an active shooter or multiple shooters could happen in a matter of seconds. Nations said his officers are prepared for that and more.

