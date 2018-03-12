  • Mid-South turkey goes viral for blocking traffic, evading police

    

    A Mid-South woman's post has been shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook. 

    It shows a Turkey causing traffic to be disrupted as a police car tries to get it safely out of the road.

    Watch the hilarious video below. 

     

