Middle school parents in Olive Branch alerted after alleged threats

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Parents of Center Hill Middle School student were sent an alert Wednesday afternoon concerning an alleged threat directed toward the school.
School officials were alerted of the alleged threats.
The message to parents stated, "Out of an abundance of caution, Center Hill Middle School administrators contacted law enforcement officials to investigate the matter."
Sheriffs' in DeSoto County determined that the rumored threats could not be substantiated.
Law enforcement advised school officials that extra school safety measures would not be necessary.
Center Hill Middle should continue with all normally scheduled activities.
Here's a look at the complete statement to parents:
Center Hill Middle School officials were alerted of alleged threats directed toward the school. Out of an abundance of caution, Center Hill Middle School administrators contacted law enforcement officials to investigate the matter. The DeSoto County Sheriffs Department, after a thorough investigation, determined that the rumored threats could not be substantiated. Law enforcement advised school officials that extra school safety measures would not be necessary and that the school should continue with all normally scheduled activities. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
