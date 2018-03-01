0 Middle school student placed in psych ward after school gun threat

A student will not attend a Mid-School after they mentioned using a gun at Houston Middle School.

According to the Germantown Municipal School Students, the two students were talking and one of the students sent a text to the other saying he was going to bring a gun to the school.

Police were notified, and found the threat to not be credible. In a safety alert sent to parents, the district said the student will "not be attending school in the immediate future."

The middle schooler was taken to psychiatric hospital following the threat. It was an emergency commitment by police.

According to Germantown police, the threat is “not credible” because police feel it is highly unlikely the child would carry out the threat, or has the means to do so.

The district will also have additional staff and police on Houston Middle School today.

Trending stories:

Germantown Municipal School District said

"We would like to take this opportunity to encourage you to have a conversation with your child(ren) about the very serious consequences that come with using words of this nature- even in jest- verbally, via text, email, social media, or by any other means of communication.



We would also like to remind you that you play a vital role in keeping our schools safe. We were only aware of this situation because responsible students and parents reported this communication to the proper authorities. We urge anyone that has information that could be a potential threat to our schools to continue to report through the proper channels. Student safety is and will always remain a top priority. Thank you."



© 2018 Cox Media Group.