  • Millington police asking for help identifying Walmart robbery suspects

    Updated:

    The Millington Police Department is investigating a robbery and they need your help to identify two people they say are responsible. 

    Trending stories:

    Details surrounding the robbery are extremely limited, however, Millington police said it happened on Feb. 20, 2018. 

    If you recognize these people, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories