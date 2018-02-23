Millington police asking for help identifying Walmart robbery suspects

The Millington Police Department is investigating a robbery and they need your help to identify two people they say are responsible.
Details surrounding the robbery are extremely limited, however, Millington police said it happened on Feb. 20, 2018.
If you recognize these people, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
