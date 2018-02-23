Mini bikes recalled for potential fire hazard

Multiple mini bikes are being recalled because the fuel tank venting system can leak.
That then poses a fire hazard. Monster Moto has received 38 reports of leaks, but no injuries or fires have been reported.
According to the release:
"This recall involves model “MM-B212” off-road mini bikes. The recalled bikes have a black powder-coated, gusset-reinforced, welded tube steel frame. Attached to the frame are two pneumatic tires with steel rims that measure 19 inches by 7 inches, a front fork with shocks, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, and a head light. The bikes are powered by a pull start self-contained 212cc, 7.5 hp gas engine and have a retractable kick stand. The mini bikes weigh 164 pounds and measure 64 inches long by 32.5 inches wide by 36 inches tall. There are two circular “MM 212” decals on the pull start and the transmission cover located on the left and right side of the bikes, a “Monster Moto” decal on the left and right shock absorbers, and an “MM 212” and Monster Moto logo on the left and right frame gussets."
If you own one of the bikes, you should contact Monster Moto at 888-698-3508, or email recalls@monstermoto.com.
They will send you a free repair kit or set you up with an authorized maintenance shop to fix the leak.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}