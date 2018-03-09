  • Missing 93-year-old missing woman found

    UPDATE: 

    Katherine Westfield has been found.

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing woman. 

    According to police, Katherine Westfield went missing yesterday when she was going to the super market. The store is on the 4500 block of Colonial Acres. Her son told police he saw her around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, but she has not been seen since. 

    She drives a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, White with  TN tags 905 FRV. 

    If you see her, please contact MPD. 

    Missing 93-year-old missing woman found