0 Missing autistic Arkansas teen found safe, suspects in custody

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. - A missing Blytheville teen has been found in Washington state. She had been missing for more than four days.

The 18-year old was reunited with family back home in Arkansas. She was flown back Friday by the FBI.

The autistic teen was rescued from a cabin in Washington, where a 50-year-old man and 28-year old woman took her.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on February 17 she was lured by the man online.

The suspect and female companion flew to Tennessee, rented a car, then drove to Arkansas.

Once in Arkansas, they abducted the victim, with a possible sexual motivation, according to police. Then the three drove all the way back to Washington.

Meanwhile, Arkansas detectives searched the teens electronics and discovered a Washington phone number.

They worked with Washington police to track down the location.

Detectives discovered the suspect had tried to befriend more than 8,000 other children on social media.

Yesterday police got the teen out of the cabin without incident. They also found the suspect’s 14-year-old son inside. The son is now with relatives in Washington.

Meanwhile the autistic teenage victim is back in Arkansas, finally reunited with her family that was worried sick for five days.

You’ll notice, we didn’t use this teen’s name or photo.

It’s out there - in old reports & on other stations - but police say she was abducted with a “possible sexual motivation” and she has “special needs.”

