Missing Shelby County inmate found at Raleigh motel

Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who walked away from a work detail earlier this week.
According to the arrested affidavit, Jodie Pope, who was serving a six year sentence for a violent robbery, was found at a Raleigh Motel 6 on the 2800 block of Old Austin Peay.
When deputies arrived, they found the mother of Pope's child, Keyshona Weathersby, inside. Hotel staff then told them a man matching the description of Pope was inside the motel.
When deputies knocked on the door, Pope answered the door, and then tried to force it closed. Law enforcement was able to to bring into custody.
Weathersby admitted to helping Pope by getting him a motel room so he could hide. She is charged with accessory after the fact to wit: escape from felony incarceration.
