0 Missing South Memphis woman spotted in poor condition, family worried sick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for an endangered South Memphis Woman who hasn’t been seen by her family in a month.

Cassicka Anthony’s family said she hasn’t been seen or heard from in a month. People who know Anthony said she has been seen in the neighborhood recently.

Memphis police told FOX13 there is an active search for Anthony who suffers from schizophrenia moved out of a South Memphis group home late January.

Trending stories:

Anthony’s mother told police her daughter didn’t tell the family she was moving. Aliyah Smith described Anthony’s condition to us when she saw her last week.

"The same clothes she had on when she left here, is what she had on,” Smith said.

Anthony’s mother told police she fears Anthony is without her medication.

Smith said she believes Anthony is being held against he will.

"She was all beat up, bloody, and her lip was busted,” Smith said.

People who live in the South Memphis home told us Anthony moved all of her stuff out of the house and has not been back.

People at a nearby store said Anthony hasn’t been seen at the store since last week.

"It was like she was drugged or something because she wasn’t saying anything. She looked like she was scared,” Smith said.

As soon as FOX13 received information about Cassicka Anthony being seen in this neighborhood, we called police. That is exactly what they are urging people to do if she’s seen again.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.