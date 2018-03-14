0 Missing teen off streets of Memphis after being introduced to world of sex trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A missing teenager is off the streets of Memphis. The 15-year-old girl who had been missing for three weeks was brought back home after her family made a plea for her return Monday night on FOX13 News.

We spoke with the girl's mother Tuesday afternoon, and she was thrilled to have her baby girl back.

It was the picture shared with our viewers that helped to bring joy back to this family.

"Luckily this morning she came home. They called and brought her home," said Elonda Reed, mother of missing teen.

(What was it like seeing your baby's face?) "Something like the first time when I saw her because I was very happy. I was laying down, and she laid down beside me and we talked and I asked her why would she do that, and don't do it anymore and we're going to get her some help," said Reed.

Reed did not want to get into what happened during the three weeks her daughter was missing, but the help she's seeking for her daughter will be a long journey with the first steps already taken.

"I think there's going to be a lot of tears of gratitude as well as a lot of tears still of heartache because there's still things that she experienced while she was on the streets that she's going to have to walk through and her whole family will have to walk through," said Rachel Haaga, Executive Director of Restore Corps, a group dedicated to ending human trafficking.

"Hopefully it doesn't take that long, but I really can't say. (But you've already reached out to the people at Restore Corps?) "Yes," said Reed.

For this mom, it's a moment to exhale because it is the first time in three weeks her daughter will sleep in her arms.

The pain from the nightmares of not knowing will take time to heal, but for right now, the mother expresses gratitude to everyone who helped to make the dream of bringing her daughter home a reality.

"I would like to thank everybody for their help and their concern about my daughter. Thank you very much," said the appreciative mother.

MPD played also a role in bringing the teen home.

