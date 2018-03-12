Missing TN man with health problems found

UPDATE:
Police updated the Facebook post to say that he has since been found.
----
A Tennessee man has been missing for almost three days, and police are asking for help to find him.
Josh Michael Londre was last seen at his home on March 9, but no ones what has happened since then.
According to the Facebook post, Londre has renal and liver failure. He needs his medication.
Police said he does not have phone, wallet or companion animal.
