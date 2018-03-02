Mississippi child still missing four years later

CAMDEN, Miss. - Mississippi investigators are searching for a missing 6-year-old near Jackson.
The FBI in Jackson, Mississippi said Myra Lewis has been missing since March 1, 2014.
Lewis was last seen by family members between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on that day.
Myra was last seen at her Camben, Mississippi home wearing white or khaki pants, a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front and pink tennis shoes.
Myra was 2 the last time she was seen.
If you know anything about Myra's disappearance, contact the FBI or MPD.
Myra Lewis has been missing since March 1, 2014. Myra was last seen at her Camden, MS home wearing white or khaki pants, a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front and pink tennis shoes. If you know anything about Myra's disappearance, contact the #FBI or local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/OBKsrMzpbE— FBI Jackson (@FBIJackson) March 1, 2018
