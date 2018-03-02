  • Mississippi child still missing four years later

    By: Courtney Mickens

    CAMDEN, Miss. - Mississippi investigators are searching for a missing 6-year-old near Jackson.

    The FBI in Jackson, Mississippi said Myra Lewis has been missing since March 1, 2014.

    Lewis was last seen by family members between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on that day.

    Myra was last seen at her Camben, Mississippi home wearing white or khaki pants, a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front and pink tennis shoes.

    Myra was 2 the last time she was seen.

    If you know anything about Myra's disappearance, contact the FBI or MPD.

