0 Mississippi Family Dollar robbed walking distance away from police department

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - ‘Brazen and Bold,’ that's how people in Horn Lake are describing a man who robbed a Family Dollar Store just down the street from the Horn Lake Police Department.

FOX13 found out the two are within sight of each other.

The image was crazy, the robber was standing on the counter pointing a gun.

Lasha Washington was leaving the Family Dollar near Tulane and Goodman, minutes before it got hit.

"I just left out of there 30 minutes ago," Washington said.

The Horn Lake Police Department can be seen behind the street level Family Dollar sign.

FOX13 looked on a cell phone navigation app, it shows that it's a 3-minute walk to the police department and it's a one-minute drive.

Sterling Jones lived in the neighborhood behind the store.

"Any time you rob a store right beside a police department or city hall you got no respect for where you are at," Jones said.

Store managers said the robber appears to have run into the neighborhood after robbing the store.

In one surveillance photo, the robber can be seen holding the gun and a bag.

We do know he took an undetermined amount of cash from the store.

Sterling Jones said this robbery will change how he goes about things.

"Oh yeah, be more careful and be in before dark and be aware of my surroundings," Jones said.

Store managers told FOX13 that store has not been robbed before this.

If you have any information in this case they would like to hear from you, contact Horn Lake Police.

