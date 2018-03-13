0 Mississippi family never received headstone for loved one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mississippi family gets a new promise about when their headstone for a deceased loved one will be delivered.

The Miller family told FOX13 they have been waiting nearly a year for the monument after they paid for it.

FOX13 contacted to Sylvester Boatright. He is the owner of International Monument.

We asked why has it taken him so long. "I have been sick and a way for a while," said Boatright.

James Miller and his wife Queen no longer trust him. "I don't believe nothing you say Mr. Boatright," said Miller.

Miller's mother-in-law paid Boatright $600 to build a monument for his son Oscar Wilson.

He died of cancer in July of 2016, just one month after of his 51st birthday.

"Always trying to help somebody and he was such a respectful young man," said Queen Miller as she remembered her late brother.

The marker should have been delivered last June but Boatright, but it wasn't ready as promised.

It has left the Miller family hurting and others lost when trying to honor their loved.

"His sister visit the grave quite often and they have is a popsicle stick down there," said James Miller.

FOX13 went to the International Monuments store in Byhalia but Boatright wasn't there.

We checked the company name on the Better Business Bureau. We found just two reviews, one good and one bad which lead to an A rating.

The family said Boatright stopped talking to them over the phone, but he did make a promise to FOX13 over the phone.

"I will have it out there by tomorrow. I have been ill. I have been trying to work," said Boatright.

"I don't believe him," said Queen Miller.

We asked what he thinks will happen at the gravesite on Tuesday.

"Nothing," said James Miller.

