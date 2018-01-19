Mississippi man accused of recording someone without consent

OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi man was arrested for secretly photographing for lewd purpose or invading the privacy for photographing.
Reports said Michael McEwen, 29, recorded someone without their consent during a private encounter.
Police said McEwen has been charged and given a bond of $2,500.
The report was taken January 12th.
Michael McEwen is from Oxford, Mississippi.
