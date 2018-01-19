  • Mississippi man accused of recording someone without consent

    Updated:

    OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi man was arrested for secretly photographing for lewd purpose or invading the privacy for photographing.

    Reports said Michael McEwen, 29, recorded someone without their consent during a private encounter.

    Police said McEwen has been charged and given a bond of $2,500. 

    The report was taken January 12th. 

    Michael McEwen is from Oxford, Mississippi.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories