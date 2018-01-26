Mississippi man accused of strangling victim, police say

OXFORD, Miss - A Mississippi man is behind bars after an investigation revealed that he strangled and hit his victim, causing injures.
Oxford Police charged Keifer Kennedy, 20, with domestic violence and aggravated assault.
January 25th an officer on patrol was flagged down by a witness in the parking lot of the Rebel Bookstore to report a physical disturbance.
Mississippi investigators determined that Kennedy had strangled and hit the victim.
The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital to be treated for the injures.
Kennedy was taken to Lafayette County Dentition Center and booked for domestic violence and aggravated assault.
Kennedy was given a bond of $10,000.
