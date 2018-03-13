Mississippi man arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Oxford

A Mississippi man was arrested on March 12 for attacking his wife.
According to Oxford police, Tyrell Tobias, 27, is charged with aggravated assault.
Trending stories:
- Driver killed after slamming into tree
- Man arrested for Cordova double stabbing on McDonald's parking lot, court records say
- MPD: Robbers use dating site to lure man, victim turns table on suspect
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim told police the assault happened at a business in Oxford, but details are extremely limited.
Tobias was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}