Mississippi man arrested, charged with aggravated assault in Oxford

    A Mississippi man was arrested on March 12 for attacking his wife. 

    According to Oxford police, Tyrell Tobias, 27, is charged with aggravated assault. 

    The victim told police the assault happened at a business in Oxford, but details are extremely limited. 

    Tobias was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond. 

