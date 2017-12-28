Mississippi man behind bars for multiple auto burglaries

OXFORD, Miss. - Mississippi investigators arrested a man they believe is responsible for multiple auto burglaries in Oxford.
Police responded to a scene on Church St. after witnesses said there was an auto burglary in the area.
Once officers arrived on the scene, a man identified as Allen Mathis, 21, was fleeing the area of an auto burglary on foot.
OPD then detained Mathis, he admitted that he had broken into a vehicle along with another vehicle earlier that day.
Mathis was then charged with two more counts (4 total) of auto burglary that occurred in the same area.
Officers then took Mathis into custody, he has a $20,000 bond set, but it was revoked due to Mathis already being out on a separate felony bond.
