Mississippi man turns himself in for questioning after double shooting at Waffle House

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi man has turned himself in for questioning in relation to the shooting death of Jeremy Jones, 24, and the shooting of Ladarious Hibbler.
The shooting took place outside a Waffle House in Robinsonville, Mississippi.
Antonio Jasper turned himself into the Tunica County Sheriff's Department for questioning in relation to the incident.
Jasper has been charged for being a wanted fugitive.
Hibbler was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital in a non-emergency vehicle. He was later released.
The death investigation of Jones is ongoing. If anyone has information concerning this crime, call the Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400. All calls will remain anonymous.
