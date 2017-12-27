  • Mississippi man turns himself in for questioning after double shooting at Waffle House

    TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi man has turned himself in for questioning in relation to the shooting death of Jeremy Jones, 24, and the shooting of Ladarious Hibbler.

    The shooting took place outside a Waffle House in Robinsonville, Mississippi.

    Antonio Jasper turned himself into the Tunica County Sheriff's Department for questioning in relation to the incident.

    Jasper has been charged for being a wanted fugitive.

    Hibbler was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital in a non-emergency vehicle. He was later released.

    The death investigation of Jones is ongoing. If anyone has information concerning this crime, call the Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400. All calls will remain anonymous. 

     

     

