PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Investigators are working to learn more details surrounding the death of a 2-month-old baby.
The Mississippi Child Protective Services told FOX13 a Panola County woman is under investigation after the child was found on March 3.
It is not clear if any charges will be filed.
The Sheriff said he believes the mother rolled on top of the baby, suffocating it. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.
"It appears it is an unfortunate death in which the mother rolled over on the child while she was sleeping," an investigator echoed what the sheriff said.
Two other children have previously been removed from this mother's care by CPS.
