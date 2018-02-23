Mississippi student behind bars, video show him holding two shotguns

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - A Strayhorn High School 16-year-old is in custody facing charges.
He allegedly posted a snap chat video of himself holding two shotguns.
The teen said, "One is for the High School and one is for the elementary school."
FOX13's Tom Dees has the story tonight on FOX13 News at 5.
