Mississippi student behind bars, video shows him holding two shotguns

TATE COUNTY, Miss. - A 16-year-old Tate County High School student in facing criminal charges. Sheriff's said he appeared on Snapchat with multiple guns, threatening multiple schools.
FOX13 found out the Sheriff was concerned because almost no one stepped forward.
The post has been removed from Snapchat, but Sheriff Brad Lance called it scary. He told us the teenager appeared with two shotguns in a group message.
"Specifically referencing that one of these shotguns is for the elementary school and one is for the high school," Lance said.
Sheriff Brad Lance told us this is his concern -- 15 students knew about the threat, but only one stepped forward.
That one student told the assistant principal, that principal then called the police.
The student who allegedly made the threat now charged with exhibiting a weapon in a threatening manner and cyber stalking.
One mother with a child at the elementary school wanted to know why others didn't speak up.
"That's horrible if he knew...If there were 15 kids there should have been 15 reports."
Parent David Hall has a daughter in Strayhorn High School and in Strayhorn Elementary, he called the young man who spoke up a hero.
"At least One had the sense to speak up. If the boy was serious about it he probably saved a lot of kids lives and teachers," Hall said.
Sheriff Brad Lance told us the students locker and car were searched, no weapons were found.
The suspects’ family was cooperating, they turned over the weapons to investigators.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested for killing two former Kingsbury High School students, police say
- Husband, wife found dead in Memphis apartment that went up in flames
- Man beats up girlfriend, puts her in trunk of car for texting other men, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}