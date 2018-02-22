  • Missouri fugitive wanted for multiple sex crimes captured in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Missouri fugitive wanted for multiple sex crimes was captured in Memphis Thursday by U.S. Marshals Service.

    Christopher Lawrence was working at a business in the 4800 block of Poplar Avenue when he was arrested for 16 separate sex crimes. 

    Lawrence was wanted by St. Charles County, Missouri for the following: one count of 1st degree child molestation, two counts of 1st degree statutory sodomy, five counts of 2nd degree statutory sodomy, six counts of 2nd degree statutory rape, and two counts of 2nd degree rape.

    The U.S. Marshals Service said when the office in Eastern Missouri learned Lawrence was at large in the Memphis area, they asked for the assistance of the Memphis task force.

