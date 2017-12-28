  • MLGW donates heaters, blankets to low-income elderly

    MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Center is donating 100 electric blankets and space heaters to qualified applicants this winter. 

    The two companies will be assisting low-income seniors and disabled residents of Shelby County through the Power of Warmth Program. 

    If you are interested, the Neighborhood Christian Center is accepting applications on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    To qualify applicants must be a resident of Shelby County as well as disabled and/or low income senior, age 60 or older and have an MLGW account in their name. 

    When applying you need the following:

    • MLGW bill in applicants name
    • Tenn. State ID or Driver's License
    • Disability documentation, if applicable 
    • Most recent pay stub or social security Income statement 

