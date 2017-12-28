MLGW donates heaters, blankets to low-income elderly

MLGW and the Neighborhood Christian Center is donating 100 electric blankets and space heaters to qualified applicants this winter.
The two companies will be assisting low-income seniors and disabled residents of Shelby County through the Power of Warmth Program.
Trending Now:
- 7 people, including 2 gang members, arrested in Wolfchase Galleria disturbance/shooting
- Critical crash overnight leaves 4 men in hospital
- 1,000+ without water in Arkansas, mayor says repairs soon to be made
- Memphis Weather: Grab your thickest jacket!
If you are interested, the Neighborhood Christian Center is accepting applications on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To qualify applicants must be a resident of Shelby County as well as disabled and/or low income senior, age 60 or older and have an MLGW account in their name.
When applying you need the following:
- MLGW bill in applicants name
- Tenn. State ID or Driver's License
- Disability documentation, if applicable
- Most recent pay stub or social security Income statement
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}