MLGW expands Share the Pennies program

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is expanding the Share the Pennies program to help homeowners who can’t afford simple home maintenance to help save on wasted energy.

During the winter and summer months, homeowners in parts of Memphis may see their bill reflect the absence of insulation.

Trending Now:

Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water will begin the program this month which help homeowners pay for the basic fixes to their homes.

MLGW customer relations manager, Frank Fletcher said the program will provide up to a $4,000 grant to those in need.

“A lot of our customers are unable to do these home repairs themselves. They just can’t afford it,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher told FOX13 on the first of this year, Share the Pennies became an opt-out program, meaning all customers become enrolled in funding the program.

All customers’ bills are now rounded to the next highest dollar.

“The primary things we are trying to do is insulation, windows, doors, ACAC systems, water leaks, gas leaks, those are the things we are trying to do for our customers,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said by enrolling all of their customers, it will allow funding to expand the program to help more families.

“We’ve conducted a similar program in the past. The other program we conducted had an income limit of 32,500. This program we are going to go by 200-percent of poverty guidelines which is going to open it up for more citizens in the City of Memphis,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said if customers wish to not support the program, they should call MLGW and opt out of the program.

People who need assistance can begin signing up January 9th .

© 2018 Cox Media Group.